AGL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.57%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.69%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.01%)
EFERT 76.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.27%)
EPCL 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
FCCL 11.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FNEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
GGGL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.62%)
LOTCHEM 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
MLCF 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
OGDC 75.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.5%)
PAEL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.24%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
TREET 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
TRG 113.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.98%)
UNITY 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.24%)
WAVES 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 3,955 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.32%)
BR30 14,024 Decreased By -126 (-0.89%)
KSE100 39,931 Decreased By -224.6 (-0.56%)
KSE30 14,748 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Musk says nearly 100 Starlinks ‘active’ in Iran

AFP Published 27 Dec, 2022 12:31pm
Follow us

SAN FRANCISCO: Nearly 100 Starlink internet terminals are currently operating in Iran, SpaceX chief Elon Musk said Monday.

The tycoon had promised to bring the satellite internet network to the country in September as Iranian authorities imposed increasingly severe access restrictions, in a move activists called a campaign to limit information about protests that had broken out nationwide.

“Approaching 100 Starlinks active in Iran,” Musk tweeted Monday.

Starlink has more than 2,000 tiny satellites orbiting just a few hundred kilometers above Earth, providing internet access to users below.

The land-based terminals are then wired up to basic routers that create small wifi spots.

Earlier this year, controversial billionaire Musk gained hero status in Ukraine after sending thousands of Starlink terminals to the country in the days after Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine now has 20,000 of the small white receivers throughout the country.

Twitter head Musk’s Monday message was posted in response to a user whose video they said was taken in the “streets of Iran,” where there is now “more freedom for the women to choose whether they cover their hair or not.”

Musk to step down as Twitter CEO once he finds ‘someone foolish’ enough as successor

The post appeared to reference protests that swept Iran and the world after the September death of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini following her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.

Iran has unleashed a crackdown arresting around 14,000 people, according to the UN, and killing 469 protesters according to Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR).

The country’s top security body in early December gave a toll of more than 200 people killed, including security officers.

The authorities had already restricted access to Instagram and WhatsApp – until this autumn the last remaining unfiltered social media services – and then clamped down on apps like the Google Play Store as well as Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) that seek to circumvent local access restrictions.

Iranians have long used VPNs to access sites blocked in Iran – even government officials including the foreign minister have Twitter accounts despite the network being blocked in the country.

Elon Musk SpaceX Iranian authorities Starlink Virtual Private Networks

Comments

1000 characters

Musk says nearly 100 Starlinks ‘active’ in Iran

Flood-hit areas: PM reaffirms commitment to rehab, uplift

Intra-day update: rupee falls near 226 level in inter-bank market

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Oil prices rise as China eases COVID curbs, U.S. storm fuels supply worries

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

Read more stories