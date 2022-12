KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures surged more than 6% on Tuesday, its biggest one-day jump in three months, on demand optimism after key market China said it would further ease border controls for inbound travellers.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped 248 ringgit, or 6.48%, to 4,078 ringgit ($922.62) a tonne during early trade, hitting its highest since Dec. 7.