Lavrov tells Ukraine to fulfil Moscow’s proposals

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gave Ukraine an ultimatum on Monday to fulfil Moscow’s proposals, including surrendering territory Russia controls, or its army would decide the issue, a day after President Vladimir Putin said he was open to talks.

On Monday, a drone believed to be Ukrainian penetrated hundreds of kilometres through Russian airspace, causing a deadly explosion at the main base for Moscow’s strategic bombers in the latest attack to expose gaps in its air defences.

Moscow said it had shot the drone down causing it to crash at the Engels air base, where three service members were killed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said power shortages were persisting, with nearly nine million people remaining without electricity.

Ukraine’s military said dozens of towns in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzia regions had been shelled. In the Kherson region, Russian forces were shelling populated areas along the right bank of the Dnipro River, it said. Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.