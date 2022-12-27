AGL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
Lavrov tells Ukraine to fulfil Moscow’s proposals

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 10:38am
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gave Ukraine an ultimatum on Monday to fulfil Moscow’s proposals, including surrendering territory Russia controls, or its army would decide the issue, a day after President Vladimir Putin said he was open to talks.

Russia’s FM Lavrov calls to lower tensions in Karabakh

Fighting

  • On Monday, a drone believed to be Ukrainian penetrated hundreds of kilometres through Russian airspace, causing a deadly explosion at the main base for Moscow’s strategic bombers in the latest attack to expose gaps in its air defences.

  • Moscow said it had shot the drone down causing it to crash at the Engels air base, where three service members were killed.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said power shortages were persisting, with nearly nine million people remaining without electricity.

  • Ukraine’s military said dozens of towns in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzia regions had been shelled. In the Kherson region, Russian forces were shelling populated areas along the right bank of the Dnipro River, it said. Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

  • Russia’s FSB security service said that a four-person Ukrainian “sabotage group” had been “liquidated” while trying on Sunday to enter Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported. Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.

Diplomacy

  • Putin said he was open to negotiations and he blamed Ukraine and its Western allies for failing to engage in talks.

  • Zelenskiy said he sought India’s help with implementing a “peace formula” in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has not explicitly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine called for Russia to be removed as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and accused it of violating international law.

