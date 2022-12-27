AGL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.57%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.69%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.01%)
EFERT 76.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.27%)
EPCL 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FNEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
GGGL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.62%)
LOTCHEM 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
MLCF 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
OGDC 75.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.5%)
PAEL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.24%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
TREET 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
TRG 113.97 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.04%)
UNITY 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.24%)
WAVES 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 3,955 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.32%)
BR30 14,024 Decreased By -126 (-0.89%)
KSE100 39,931 Decreased By -224.6 (-0.56%)
KSE30 14,748 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published December 27, 2022 Updated December 27, 2022 09:41am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is “fully” prepared to tackle and control any variant of Covid-19, as the federal and provincial relevant departments have taken all the preventive measures to deal with any situation.

This was informed to chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) during a special meeting held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik to deliberate and review the Covid-19 situation in the country, especially following the reports of massive Covid-19 cases being reported in China and Korean Peninsula.

The officials of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the National Institute of Health (NIH) said that the health authorities in the past have also timely clamped down on the Covid-19 situation.

The NIH team was called on for updated monitoring of regional trends of new variant of coronavirus and trajectories’ development for Pakistan without creating undue alarm.

Pakistan faces threat of new variant of Covid

The chairman NDMA focused on evolving Covid variants and expressed confidence in Pakistan’s current strategies and national preparedness. However, the situation will be continuously monitored by the NCOC and preparedness, preventative protocols and vaccination administration system will be strengthened to tackle the spike in concern.

The NCOC showed detailed statistics on Covid management, vaccination administration data, and low risk of new variant in Pakistan. It was informed that the current Covid positivity rate stood at 0.53 percent and 95 percent eligible population has been inoculated with first and 90 percent with second dose of Covid vaccines.

The chairman NDMA directed the NCOC and the NIH to issue precautionary Covid variant risk advisory for public and relevant stakeholders based on scientific analysis of data at global and regional levels and carry out selective mock drills for Covid emergency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan NCOC NDMA National Institute of Health COVID cases Covid-19 Covid variant

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

Flood-hit areas: PM reaffirms commitment to rehab, uplift

Intra-day update: rupee falls near 226 level in inter-bank market

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Oil prices rise as China eases COVID curbs, U.S. storm fuels supply worries

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

Read more stories