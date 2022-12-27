Flood-hit areas: PM reaffirms commitment to rehab, uplift

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing during a foundation stone laying of development projects in Dera Imsail Khan on Monday reaffirmed government’s commitment for rehabilitation and uplift of flood-affected areas of the country, including Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.

On the occasion, speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the PM Shehbaz said that the government has distributed Rs90 billion among the flood-hit people and provided them relief items.

He said that climate change has badly affected Pakistan despite its negligible contribution to global warming. This issue will be raised in a donors’ conference to be held in Geneva.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the reputation of the country was badly damaged due to negligence of the previous government.

He, however, said that with the constant hard work and help of the people of Pakistan, his government will succeed in pulling the country out of current crises.

Terming the construction of Tank Zam, Draban Zam and other dams imperative for food security of the country, he directed the concerned authorities to expedite work on these projects.

Centre to fully support Sindh for post-flood rehabilitation: PM Shehbaz

Taking a jibe at PTI for its claim of good governance in the province where it is ruling, the Prime Minister said that he has seen all these tall claims fall to the ground.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that his government distributed Rs90 billion among flood affectees and provided cash assistance of Rs25,000 per family.

He said it was PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif who spread the network of motorways across the country. The premier appreciated the role of friendly countries which helped Pakistan during calamitous floods that hit the country this Monsoon.

Shehbaz on the occasion fired a broadside at former Prime Minister Imran Khan who, he said, had strained Pakistan’s relations with all friendly countries during his tenure.

The PM lashed out at Imran Khan for disrespecting Pakistan in the comity of nations by selling gifts presented to him by the foreign dignitaries during his tenure.

Furthermore, he lamented that Imran sold a luxury watch with a model of Holy Kaaba on it and put money in his pocket.

Shehbaz hit out at the former premier for bringing the country to the brink of default. He said Imran left the country’s economy in tatters. Imran strained relations with all friendly countries including China.

The officials briefed the Prime Minister about various development projects. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, Ameer Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal ur Rehman and Advisor to the Prime Minister Amir Muqam accompanied the Prime Minister.

The PM furthermore castigated that Imran Khan’s government neglected the western route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He added that the Chashma Right Bank Irrigation Canal project would bring prosperity to the area by making the land fertile.

Shehbaz Sharif will also review ongoing rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas.

Regarding the recent surge in terrorism acts, the PM made it clear that the government will not tolerate the rise in terrorist attacks and vowed to crush it by developing liaison between the governments and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

The premier said that the spike in terror incidents in the country is alarming while he paid tribute to the sacrifices of the armed personnel.

He added that he would chair a meeting in two-three days following the rise in terrorism and assured that the government would not let terrorism rear its ugly head again.

The premier said that Pakistan bore the brunt of the climate change despite its contribution in carbon emissions at global scale was less than 1%.

He assured the people of Pakistan that the coalition government will rescue them out of economic quagmire.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022