Hybrid buses to reduce environmental pollution, smog: Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that plying environment-friendly hybrid buses would reduce environmental pollution, and smog while passengers would benefit from a cheap and quality transportation system. The CM said this while addressing the 21st meeting of the Punjab Mass-Transit Authority, here on Monday.

He said new buses would have separate seats for women, blind and differently-abled commuters who would be provided seats near the bus entrance.

The CM ordered to expedite the buses’ procurement process and said that a timeline should be set for the implementation of the decisions. The CM also congratulated the cabinet committee on law and order, police, administration and other law enforcement agencies for the best security arrangements on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Christmas.

“The Line departments deserve accolades for their role in protecting the life and property of the people. With the grace of Allah Almighty and the effective measures of the Punjab government, both celebrations were held in a peaceful atmosphere across the province,” he noted.

Talking to the former MPA Abdul Rashid Bhatti, the CM said the amount of work done in four months has not been done in the last 10 years while improving the living standard of the common man is my main concern and opponents no need to concern. The nefarious intentions of the propagandists have failed in the past and will continue to fail in the future, he asserted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022