KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 243,988 tonnes of cargo comprising 181,952 tonnes of import cargo and 62,036 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 181,952 tonnes comprised of 107,643 tonnes of containerized cargo; 398 tonnes of bulk cargo; 2300 tonnes of Rock Phosphate; 10,756 tonnes of wheat and 60,855 tonnes of oil & liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 62,036 tonnes comprised of 59,186 tonnes of containerized cargo; 550 tonnes of bulk cargo and 2300 tonnes of oil and liquid cargo.

As many as 10,738 containers comprising of 5177 containers of import and 5561 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1197 of 20’s and 1695 of 40’s loaded while 378 of 20’s and 106 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 942 of 20’s and 599 of 40’s loaded containers while 733 of 20’s and 1344 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were twelve vessels namely Du Juan Song, Xin Chang SHU, Ital Usodimare, ESL Victoria, Shanghai Voyager, Brave Commander Petros s, Green Pole, Zumba, Vypress, Chem Guard and Thorswind carrying containers, general cargo, wheat, containers, phosphate and tankers currently at the berths. There were nine ships sailed out to sea during the reported period.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 85,819 tonnes comprising of 73,052 tonnes of import cargo and 12,767 tonnes of export cargo including 778 loaded and empty containers (27 TEUs imports and 751 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 73,052 tonnes includes 459 tonnes of containerized cargo; 32,935 tonnes of LNG; 17,590 tonnes of Palm oil, 12500 tonnes of gas oil, 7725 tonnes of wheat and 2343 tonnes of LPG.

The total export cargo of 12,767 tonnes includes 12767 tonnes of containerized cargo.

There are 16 ships at outer anchorage of Port Qasim out of them 02 ships Ondo and Aureila and two more ships MSC Riku, and Ullswater caring containers and LPG are expected to take berth at PGPCL, MW-1,QICT and SSGC on Monday 26th Dec -2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022