AGL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.27%)
ANL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
AVN 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
EFERT 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
FCCL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
GGGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.1%)
MLCF 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
OGDC 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
PAEL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PIBTL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.1%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
TPL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
TPLP 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
TREET 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
UNITY 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
WAVES 7.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 10 (0.25%)
BR30 14,191 Increased By 41.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 40,229 Increased By 74.2 (0.18%)
KSE30 14,802 Increased By 23.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

16 public holidays declared for 2023

NNI Published 27 Dec, 2022 06:07am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Government employees and officers will avail 16 public holidays and can also obtain 22 optional leaves in the year 2023.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification on Monday, detailing the government holidays and the number of optional leaves which the employees and officers can avail next year.

According to the notification, the first public holiday will fall on February 5, 2023, on account of Kashmir Day, March 23 holiday for Pakistan Day, May 1 Labour Day, Eidul Fitr holidays from April 22 to 24, Eidul Azha holidays from June 29 to July 1, Muharram holidays on July 28 and 29, Independence Day on August 14, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on September 28, Iqbal Day on November 9, Quaid Day/Christmas December 25.

As per the notification, Christian employees and officers will avail December 26 as public holiday after Christmas Day. Two of the 16 public holidays in 2023 will fall on Sundays. Bank holidays will be observed on January 2, March 22 and July 3.

Muslim government employees cannot avail more than one optional leave in a year while non-Muslim staff cannot avail more than three.

holidays public holidays 2023

Comments

1000 characters

16 public holidays declared for 2023

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Pakistan, Uzbekistan decide to enhance trade to $1bn

Dar concerned at non-recovery of Rs447bn GIDC

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

Imran Khan says ‘deeply’ concerned at rising incidents of terrorism

Russia says can send natural gas ‘in long term’

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Read more stories