16 public holidays declared for 2023

ISLAMABAD: Government employees and officers will avail 16 public holidays and can also obtain 22 optional leaves in the year 2023.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification on Monday, detailing the government holidays and the number of optional leaves which the employees and officers can avail next year.

According to the notification, the first public holiday will fall on February 5, 2023, on account of Kashmir Day, March 23 holiday for Pakistan Day, May 1 Labour Day, Eidul Fitr holidays from April 22 to 24, Eidul Azha holidays from June 29 to July 1, Muharram holidays on July 28 and 29, Independence Day on August 14, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on September 28, Iqbal Day on November 9, Quaid Day/Christmas December 25.

As per the notification, Christian employees and officers will avail December 26 as public holiday after Christmas Day. Two of the 16 public holidays in 2023 will fall on Sundays. Bank holidays will be observed on January 2, March 22 and July 3.

Muslim government employees cannot avail more than one optional leave in a year while non-Muslim staff cannot avail more than three.