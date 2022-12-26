AGL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.33%)
ANL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.56%)
AVN 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.46%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.1%)
EFERT 78.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.35%)
EPCL 43.29 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
FCCL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 4.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.75%)
GGGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.9%)
GGL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.48%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
KEL 2.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.26%)
MLCF 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.42%)
OGDC 76.84 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.33%)
PAEL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
PIBTL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
PRL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.43%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
TPL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.8%)
TREET 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
TRG 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
UNITY 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
WAVES 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 3,968 Increased By 38.4 (0.98%)
BR30 14,150 Increased By 304 (2.2%)
KSE100 40,147 Increased By 477.9 (1.2%)
KSE30 14,777 Increased By 176.6 (1.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares close higher

AFP Published December 26, 2022 Updated December 26, 2022 12:56pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed higher on Monday, lifted by gains on Wall Street last week, though the spread of Covid in China weighed on investor sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.65 percent, or 170.62 points, to end at 26,405.87, while the broader Topix index firmed 0.24 percent, or 4.58 points, to 1,902.52.

A set of fresh data last week indicated a slowing of US inflation, although many investors kept their guards high, predicting sluggish overall growth next year.

“While inflation may be receding… investors will likely remain sufficiently sceptical until we see a more sustained and pronounced deceleration,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Amid thin holiday trade, investors were also keeping their eyes on spiking virus cases in China after the world’s second-largest economy dropped its zero-Covid policy.

Mizuho Securities noted that traders would not aggressively buy shares ahead of year-end holidays.

In Japan, players also monitored the falling approval rating for the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Local media say Kishida may replace his reconstruction minister as soon as Tuesday over a political funds scandal.

It would make him the fourth minister under Kishida to be dismissed in the past few months over scandals involving money or ties with the Unification Church.

The dollar stood at 132.57 yen, compared with 132.82 yen seen Friday in New York.

In Tokyo trading, Advantest, which makes testing kits for semiconductors, gained 1.17 percent to 8,600 yen while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron jumped 2.21 percent to 40,070 yen.

Energy developer Inpex roared 2.52 percent to 1.461 yen.

Nissan grew 1.93 percent to 420.8 yen while Toyota advanced 0.27 percent to 1,823 yen.

Japanese shares Nikkei share Japanese stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares close higher

Long-term: Russia can send its natural gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan, says deputy PM Novak

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

Thar coal to be linked with PQ thru rail system

T4HP: Govt seeks another extension in closing date of World Bank loan

MoFA opposes ‘alteration’ in IPPs’ revised agreement

Attock Refinery restarts operations at main distillation unit

Babar Azam hits hundred in Pakistan’s recovery to 224-4 in 1st Test

South Korea scrambles jets, fires warning shots as North Korean drones intrude

Turkish lira weakens to record low of 18.75 against dollar

Reko Diq project exempted from privatisation?

Read more stories