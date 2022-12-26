AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Imran Khan says ‘not in contact with establishment’

NNI Published 26 Dec, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said Sunday that the vote of confidence will be held before January 11 while general elections are likely to be held in April.

While talking to senior journalists, Imran Khan said that he is not in contact with the establishment. He predicted that general elections are going to be held in April.

“When two assemblies are dissolved then they are bound to hold general elections. We still don’t care if elections are postponed even after the dissolution of the assemblies.”

Khan said that they did not dissolve the assemblies immediately but after consulting the allies. He expressed hopes that they will manage to take the vote of confidence before January 11.

Elections only option to avoid default, claims Imran Khan

The PTI chief expressed full confidence in Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi. He said that he is sure that Pervaiz Elahi will dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Imran Khan said in a Twitter message on birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, “One of the main reasons we have been unable to realise our Quaid Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan is absence of Justice through Rule of Law which ensures equality before the law for all citizens. This leads to haqeeqi azadi, true freedom, & protection of citizens rights.”

“This in turn protects them from elite capture of the State & govt. Unfortunately in Pakistan bec Rule of Law was never allowed to be established, elite capture of the country has allowed powerful institutions & mafias to remain above the law as if it was their right,” he added.

Imran Khan summoned a meeting of his party MNAs on December 28 to chalk out a strategy regarding resignations from National Assembly. The meeting will be held at Punjab House in Islamabad.

Sources told that the former premier Imran Khan would also address the MNAs via a video link from Zaman Park Lahore.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that the party chairman had summoned the session.

elections general elections PTI Imran Khan vote of confidence PTI chairman Establishment Dissolution of assemblies

Comments

1000 characters

Imran Khan says ‘not in contact with establishment’

T4HP: Govt seeks another extension in closing date of World Bank loan

MoFA opposes ‘alteration’ in IPPs’ revised agreement

Reko Diq project exempted from privatisation?

Bloomberg has no interest in acquiring Dow Jones or Washington Post

15 injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan

US embassy ‘prohibits’ Americans from visiting upscale hotel

Security beefed up in Islamabad

UK also issues travel advisory for its citizens

PKR again manages to show stability

Read more stories