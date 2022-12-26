AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Strong economy can ensure country’s security: Alvi

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2022 05:48am
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has stated that by becoming economically strong, the defence and security of the country can be ensured.

Speaking at a ceremony organized in connection of Quaid’s birth anniversary titled “Quaid and Children”, the President has asked the children to follow Qauid’s golden principles and bring about “Unity, Faith and Discipline of Unity, in their rank for the development of the country. He also stressed the need of education and skill knowledge for the development.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, children of different schools of the federal capital, parents, teachers and media participated in the ceremony.

Alvi has asked the children to gain, uphold morality and truth and follow the principles of “Unity, Faith and Discipline” to make the country strong. He said that it was not easy to achieve independence and then to sustain it and now youth and children have to create discipline in their ranks to protect the freedom.

He added that the destiny of Pakistan is to become a great country but it can only be possible by following the golden principles given by the father of the nation. Quaid-e-Azam used to reply to the letters written by the children who had also played their role in Tehreek Pakistan.

