Birthday of Quaid-e-Azam: President, PM urge nation to follow Jinnah’s teachings

Zaheer Abbasi Published 26 Dec, 2022 05:48am
ISLAMABAD: As the nation celebrated 146th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam on Sunday President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages have urged the nation to follow the guiding principles for the progress and prosperity of the country.

President Arif Alvi, in his message, has expressed gratitude to the father of nation for carving out a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent where they are free to realize their dreams as envisioned by the Quaid. He added that people of the Pakistan are blessed with a country to live and breathe as free men and develop it according to their own wishes and culture and uphold the principles of Islamic social justice due to his untiring efforts of Quaid.

The President reiterated commitment to always cherish and uphold Quaid’s vision for Pakistan and mobilize all resources in a systematic and organized way and tackle the grave issues being confronted the country with grim determination and discipline worthy of a great nation.

President also pledged to take the right decisions at the right time and ensure the continuation of policies to create stability in the country by embracing Quaid’s advice to think a hundred times before you take a decision, but once that decision is taken, stand by it as one man.

In his message, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regretted that as a nation, the country has failed to live up to the Quaid’s ideals. Nothing undermines a nation more than lack of unity. Adherence to the Quaid’s ideology can make us defeat all the odds. My resolve on this Day is to keep working for the well-being of our people, he added.

The prime minister added that the Quaid-e-Azam single-handedly changed the course of history through his sheer will power, clarity of thought and unwavering struggle. Commitment to constitutionalism marked his leadership. His motto of unity, faith & discipline continues to serve as a clarion call for the nation”.

