New security feature added to LCCI documents

LAHORE: In order to increase service quality and ensure document security, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has added a QR Code to LCCI visa invitation letter, visa recommendation letter and certificate of origin.

The LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mehmood, and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said in a statement that the introduction of the QR Code has rendered counterfeiting of LCCI documents impossible.

According to them, the Lahore Chamber’s certificate now has this new security feature, making it impossible to falsify and making it simple to check it anywhere. They informed that the QR code could also be used to verify the information on the certificate.

Office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that to make the LCCI documents fool proof is one of the top priorities of the present management and the work is going on rapidly in this regard. They said that the digitization of all other documents will also be completed very soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022