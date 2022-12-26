AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
NA 105 constituency: Fesco officials promise to resolve issues faced by consumers

Press Release Published 26 Dec, 2022 05:48am
FAISALABAD: Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Board of Directors (BOD) Malik Tahseen Awan and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Engr Bashir Ahmed held a meeting with former MNA Mian Farooq regarding WAPDA issues of Constituency NA 105.

In which former District Chairman Mian Muazzam Farooq, Mian Iftikhar, Mian Fahad Farooq, Media Coordinator Chairman Fesco Mian Muhammad Ajmal, Executive Engineers (XEN) besides the Sub Divisional Officers also participated.

The Chairman Board of Directors Malik Tahseen Awan issued orders to solve the electricity related problems of NA 105. He said that according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the problems of WAPDA users will be solved immediately. In this connection, any kind of negligence would not be tolerated and strict departmental action would initiate.

