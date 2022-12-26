AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Unity, discipline needed to meet challenges: CM

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that on the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s 146th birth anniversary we should reaffirm our commitment to steer the country out of crises by forging unity and discipline.

This he said while talking to the media at Mazar-e-Quaid that he visited along with his cabinet members to pay tribute to the father of the nation on the occasion of his 146th birth anniversary.

Shah said that the nation needed unity to face all the challenges, including the financial issues and re-emerging wave of terrorism, so this beloved country that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah founded with his untiring efforts, visions, and sagacity could attain new vistas of development and prosperity.

He said that a new wave of terrorism has started emerging. The incidents of Bannu and Islamabad are condemnable, he said.

Murad Shah said that on this day we must remember the sacrifices and struggles of the people of Kashmir for their just cause. He added that the people of Pakistan stand with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

The CM also recalled the problems of the people affected by the devastating floods. “The winter has multiplied their problems and we all must help them at this time of need,” he said and added that his government was trying its best to rehabilitate the flood-affected people. Earlier, the CM was received by his cabinet members, chief secretary, IG Police, Commissioner Karachi, and others when he arrived at the Mazar. The CM received Governor Kamran Tessori when he also arrived to pay respect to the father of the nation.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet members laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha to pay respect and gratitude to the great leader.

The CM met with the family members of the father of the nation present at the Mazar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Murad Ali Shah Chief Minister Sindh Quaid e Azam Day national unity

Comments

1000 characters

Unity, discipline needed to meet challenges: CM

T4HP: Govt seeks another extension in closing date of World Bank loan

MoFA opposes ‘alteration’ in IPPs’ revised agreement

Imran Khan says ‘not in contact with establishment’

Reko Diq project exempted from privatisation?

Bloomberg has no interest in acquiring Dow Jones or Washington Post

15 injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan

US embassy ‘prohibits’ Americans from visiting upscale hotel

Security beefed up in Islamabad

UK also issues travel advisory for its citizens

PKR again manages to show stability

Read more stories