Unity, discipline needed to meet challenges: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that on the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s 146th birth anniversary we should reaffirm our commitment to steer the country out of crises by forging unity and discipline.

This he said while talking to the media at Mazar-e-Quaid that he visited along with his cabinet members to pay tribute to the father of the nation on the occasion of his 146th birth anniversary.

Shah said that the nation needed unity to face all the challenges, including the financial issues and re-emerging wave of terrorism, so this beloved country that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah founded with his untiring efforts, visions, and sagacity could attain new vistas of development and prosperity.

He said that a new wave of terrorism has started emerging. The incidents of Bannu and Islamabad are condemnable, he said.

Murad Shah said that on this day we must remember the sacrifices and struggles of the people of Kashmir for their just cause. He added that the people of Pakistan stand with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

The CM also recalled the problems of the people affected by the devastating floods. “The winter has multiplied their problems and we all must help them at this time of need,” he said and added that his government was trying its best to rehabilitate the flood-affected people. Earlier, the CM was received by his cabinet members, chief secretary, IG Police, Commissioner Karachi, and others when he arrived at the Mazar. The CM received Governor Kamran Tessori when he also arrived to pay respect to the father of the nation.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with his cabinet members laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha to pay respect and gratitude to the great leader.

The CM met with the family members of the father of the nation present at the Mazar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022