FG/Din Polo clinches Lahore Open trophy

LAHORE: FG/Din Polo clinched the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 trophy after outpacing Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel by 6-3 in the final here at the historic Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Coca-Cola COO Muhammad Ali Khan and officials of Century Avengers, Lahore Polo Club President Omar Sadiq, Executive Committee members and a large number of players, their families and polo enthusiasts were also present on this occasion. In the end, the winning team and top performers were handed over glittering trophy and prizes by the chief guest.

The final between Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and FG/Din Polo remained very enthralling and exciting. Diamond Paints/Sheikho Steel team took the lead in the first two chukkers but FG/Din Polo team bounced back strongly in the third and fourth chukkers and turned the tables to emerge as the winners of the final by 6-3.

Tomas Marin Moreno was the hero of the final as he did magic with mallet and polo pony and fired in fabulous five goals from the winning side. The remaining one was converted successfully by Shaikh Muhammad Raffy. Manuel Carranza, who replaced Nicolas, thrashed in all the three goals from Diamond Pants/Sheikhoo Steel. Jhon Fisher and Amirreza Behboudi supervised the main final as field umpires.