PCBDDA pays tribute to Jinnah in novel way

LAHORE: Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) has paid a creative tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 146th birth anniversary by installing a portrait of Quaid-e-Azam 50 ft above the ground level.

The portrait is installed at the CBD Punjab project site in Lahore. CEO of PCBDDA, Imran Amin has said that “We are working hard to make Pakistan a welfare and economic state as per Quaid’s vision. This is a small token of homage to the efforts of Quaid-e-Azam for this nation. We will keep our flag weaving high.”

This portrait also reflects the commitment of CBD Punjab to bringing Pakistan to the highest level of development and will make Pakistan a great economic welfare state.

