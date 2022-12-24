AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Warner defiant ahead of 100th Test

Reuters Published 24 Dec, 2022 12:04pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

Ahead of his 100th Test for Australia in a Boxing Day match against South Africa in Melbourne, David Warner vowed to keep fighting despite having his back “up against the wall” after his recent struggles in the longest format.

Warner has not scored a Test century in almost three years, and his declining output has led to speculation he might retire from the format. However, selectors have said he is part of Australia’s plans for the tour of India starting in February. Playing in his 100th Test match “means the world to me”, Warner told reporters.

“It’s the same old cliche but it’s obviously a massive occasion. “I’m living every housing commission boy’s dream - I wanted to play cricket for Australia and I’m doing that now,” said Warner, who was raised in public housing in an underprivileged neighbourhood of Matraville.

“My back’s up against the wall but it’s in my DNA to keep being competitive and take on whatever opposition I’m going to face… I couldn’t be any more proud of myself, my family for getting me here and my closest friends.”

Warner struggled in the recent 2-0 whitewash of West Indies amid off-field distractions brought on by his aborted bid to have his permanent leadership ban lifted.

He then scored 0 and 3 runs in Australia’s victory over South Africa in the first Test.

Australia beat South Africa by six wickets in two-day farce

The 36-year old said his mental health was not where it “needed to be” ahead of the West Indies series, crediting his team mates and family for helping him through a difficult period.

“It’s Christmas time, the festive part of year, I’m in a great headspace now getting ready for this training session and pumped to walk out and play another Boxing Day Test, but more importantly with a series on the line,” Warner said.

David Warner Melbourne Cricket Ground Boxing Day Test Christmas time

Comments

1000 characters

Australia’s Warner defiant ahead of 100th Test

Chinese firms have adopted go-slow policy?

Local gas, RLNG: Ogra underscores need for revising tariffs

FY21-22: digital payments take a rising trajectory

Elahi reinstated, dissolution of assembly stalled

Punjab PA passes resolution against governor

Country’s first agri-Fintech app: SBP grants approval to pilot launch of ‘Digitt+’

DPC unveils 2nd annual report: 98pc of bank depositors eligible for deposit protection

‘Epic’ winter storm wallops US, leaving 1mn without power

Imported networking equipment subject to 16pc duty: FBR

Mansoor Awan made AGP

Read more stories