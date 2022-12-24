AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Pakistan

Pakistan taking measures to augment trade with Iran: Dar

APP Published 24 Dec, 2022 05:50am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Friday that Pakistan was committed to take all possible measures for resolving the bottlenecks to significantly augment bilateral trade volume with Iran.

Talking to Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, who called on him, the minister, said the current trade volume between the two countries was not at the optimal level.

He highlighted deep rooted cordial and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran based on centuries old religious and cultural affinities. He also emphasized that Pakistan always highly values its brotherly relations with its neighboring country.

On the occasion, the ambassador extended felicitations to the finance minister on assuming the charge of Finance Ministry and appreciated the economic policies of the government.

The minister also underscored the deep-rooted historical cultural, economic, trade and political bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed various avenues for enhancing fraternal relations.

He further stressed that the two countries have great potential for extensive collaboration in the fields of energy, trade and other areas. They also discussed the opening of border markets, barter trade, free trade agreement and mutual investment to enhance the volume of trade between the two countries.

They expressed their satisfaction on mutual bilateral relations and showed keen intention for enhancing collaboration in various areas of common interest.

