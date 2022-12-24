AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

TTP suicide car bombing: Policeman martyred in Islamabad

Fazal Sher Published 24 Dec, 2022 05:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A policeman on Friday was martyred, and at least six people including four police personnel were injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up after they were intercepted by the Eagle Squad of capital police.

According to the police and eyewitnesses, the Eagle Squad of capital police intercepted a suspected cab with a man and a woman sitting inside at Sector I-10/4 Islamabad near the family hospital.

As soon as the police personnel asked the man and woman to come out for a body search, the man exploded himself and the car (LEI-7793) as a result the attackers were killed on the spot, and a head constable was martyred, they said. The sound of the explosion created a wave of panic and fear among the residents living in the area. The sound of the explosion was heard till distant places and people came out of their houses in fear. The impact of the blast was strong that it broke glass windows of nearby buildings and cars parked in the area.

The wreckage of the vehicle and the body parts of the suicide bomber were seen scattered on the road.

A heavy contingent of police, a bomb disposal squad, and an ambulance rushed to the blast site and cordoned off the area. Police shifted the body of head constable Adeel Hussain Raja and others injured to the hospital. The BDS officials and forensic experts collected evidence from the blast site and post-blast fragments of the vehicles.

Sohail Zafar Chatta, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) while talking to the reporters at the blast site said that the patrolling eagle squad of the capital police spotted a suspected taxi car at 10:15 am in sector I-10/4 with a man and a woman aboard.

The police team stopped the vehicle and asked the man and woman to come out for a body search and search of the car, he said, adding that police conducted a body search of both when the boy having long hair went inside the vehicle on some pretext and then detonated himself.

He said that the police personnel by intercepting the car saved Islamabad from a big destruction.

Interior Minister Rana Sanullah said that two terrorists were killed in the blast. The vehicle used in the blast was registered in Chakwal. The car entered Islamabad from Rawalpindi which was packed with explosives and headed for a high-value target in the capital, he said.

An eyewitness said that the police team stopped the suspected car near the Family Hospital. When police reach the car the suicide bomber detonated himself, he said.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Soon after the blast police put security on high alert in the city and launched search operations in the area. In a tweet, the police said strict action will be taken against vehicles with “applied for” or fancy number plates, adding that no one will be allowed to carry arms.

Police also advised residents to carry documents of identification while traveling and to register their tenets and servants with police immediately.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Islamabad TTP blast Terrorist attack Islamabad police Policeman martyred TTP suicide car bombing

Comments

1000 characters

TTP suicide car bombing: Policeman martyred in Islamabad

Chinese firms have adopted go-slow policy?

Local gas, RLNG: Ogra underscores need for revising tariffs

FY21-22: digital payments take a rising trajectory

Elahi reinstated, dissolution of assembly stalled

Punjab PA passes resolution against governor

Country’s first agri-Fintech app: SBP grants approval to pilot launch of ‘Digitt+’

DPC unveils 2nd annual report: 98pc of bank depositors eligible for deposit protection

Imported networking equipment subject to 16pc duty: FBR

Mansoor Awan made AGP

IT exports: PM voices dissatisfaction

Read more stories