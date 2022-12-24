AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Army focuses on evolving security situation: COAS

Nuzhat Nazar Published 24 Dec, 2022 06:05am
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday said Pakistan Army was focused on evolving security situation and determines to take the battle to the terrorists and break nexus with their facilitators so as to ensure lasting peace through socioeconomic development.

This was said by the COAS during his visit to frontline troops deployed along Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

According to the military’s media wing, COAS Gen Asim visited Miranshah - North Waziristan and Tarbela.

At Miranshah, the COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to brave soldiers who laid lives while defending the motherland.

The COAS was briefed by field commanders on latest security situation in the area and response mechanisms to thwart terrorist threat.

During his visit to frontline troops deployed along Pakistan-Afghanistan border, he interacted with officers and men. COAS commended their professionalism, high morale, and operational readiness.

The COAS said that Pak Army remained focused on evolving security situation and determined to take the battle to the terrorists and break nexus with their facilitators so as to ensure lasting peace through socioeconomic development.

Pakistan Army will consolidate the hard earned peace, made possible by the supreme sacrifices of resilient Pakistani nation and LEAs.

Later, the COAS also visited HQ SSG Terbela. The COAS met officers and men of SSG including the elite Zarrar Company whose soldiers gallantly acted in recent Bannu CTD complex operation as well as Aviation.

The COAS praised their indomitable spirit, sacrifices and commitment to the duty in various operations. The COAS said that SSG is the pride of Nation and it had proved its metal over the years.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, Commander Peshawar Corps.

