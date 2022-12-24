AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Telecom industry begins issuing SIMs through ‘MBVS’

Recorder Report Published 24 Dec, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The telecom industry has started issuing SIMs through an enhanced version of Biometric Verification System (BVS) called Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS).

This was stated in a ceremony held at the PTA Headquarters for signing of the contract between Nadra and Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) after smooth transition to the new BVS.

The BVS devices available at sale channels have been upgraded to meet the requirements of the new system through Nadra and CMOs. The new system requires impressions of multiple fingers for authentication and applicant antecedents while issuing new or duplicate SIM.

The control for choice of fingers for verification purposes has been shifted from the seller representative to the system which asks for two different fingers’ impressions randomly. The implementation of new system will make the illegal use of fake fingerprints impossible.

The signing ceremony was attended by Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R), Chairman Nadra, Muhammad Tariq Malik; Member (Compliance & Enforcement) PTA Dr Khawar Siddique Khokhar; Additional Director General FIA and representatives from CMOs.

Chairman PTA, while lauding the untiring efforts of CMOs and NADRA in the upgradation of MBVS, said that the new system will be a catalyst in controlling the sales of SIMs issued illegally.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman Nadra stated that MBVS has the immense potential to keep fraudsters and scammers away. He said MBVS is a smart solution which uses an indigenous smart algorithm where choice of finger is proposed by the system rather than prefixed finger positions.

“The MBVS will not only eliminate silicon-based fingerprints used for issuance of mobile phone SIMs but also will hamper the attempts to purchase illegal SIMs. The new system will combat fake SIM issuance, ID fraud, protect privacy and strengthen national security of Pakistan”, he added.

MBVS has been made possible due to strenuous and continued efforts of the teams from PTA, Nadra, and CMOs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTA nadra telecom telecom industry Biometric Verification System

Comments

1000 characters

Telecom industry begins issuing SIMs through ‘MBVS’

Chinese firms have adopted go-slow policy?

Local gas, RLNG: Ogra underscores need for revising tariffs

FY21-22: digital payments take a rising trajectory

Elahi reinstated, dissolution of assembly stalled

Punjab PA passes resolution against governor

Country’s first agri-Fintech app: SBP grants approval to pilot launch of ‘Digitt+’

DPC unveils 2nd annual report: 98pc of bank depositors eligible for deposit protection

Imported networking equipment subject to 16pc duty: FBR

Mansoor Awan made AGP

IT exports: PM voices dissatisfaction

Read more stories