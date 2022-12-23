AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against ‘illegal removal’ of CM Elahi

BR Web Desk Published December 23, 2022 Updated December 23, 2022 06:53pm
Follow us

The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution against Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman's "illegal" move to remove Parvez Elahi as the chief minister, Aaj News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) MPA Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal moved the resolution, in a session summoned by Speaker Sibtain Khan. He called on President Arif Alvi to take action against the provincial governor.

The resolution maintained that the "imported government" in the Centre has "attacked" Punjab and an attempt was also being made to destabilise the province.

Punjab: politicians wade into deeper, murkier waters

"People, who sold their conscience, have initiated an undemocratic invasion of the house and tried to destabilise the government," the resolution mentioned.

It also mentioned that the governor exceeded his powers when he issued the notification for the chief minister's removal and also "disrespected" the Punjab Assembly.

"The president should take notice of this shameful move. The president should also initiate proceedings to remove the governor from his office," the resolution mentioned, as the reassured its "confidence" in CM Elahi.

At the outset of the session, the opposition – comprising political parties from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – raised slogans against Parvez Elahi and the PTI leadership and staged a walkout even before the resolution against the governor was presented.

The session was called a day after Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman de-notified CM Elahi after his failure to obtain a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

On Friday, the chief minister filed a plea in the LHC against the Punjab Governor’s orders, saying the move is “unconstitutional, unlawful and of no legal effect”.

The petition said that Rehman’s order for the vote of confidence and the de-notification was passed “without lawful authority and are of no legal effect”.

Elahi also prayed that it may kindly be declared that he does not cease to hold his office as chief minister Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Governor Punjab Parvez Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against ‘illegal removal’ of CM Elahi

One policeman martyred, several injured in suicide blast in Islamabad’s I-10

PML-N, PPP withdraw no-trust motion against Parvez Elahi

Rupee remains under stress against US dollar

APTMA says textile exports may fall below $1bn a month from Jan 2023

Hubco-CPHGC: encashment notice withdrawn, standby LC extended

After one day of gain, KSE-100 ends week on negative note

India’s forex reserves at $563.5bn, snap 5-week rise

Oil rises 2% on Russian supply worries; US storm impact in focus

Afghanistan’s Farooqi sacked by BBL side after ‘incident’

Read more stories