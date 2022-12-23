Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against ‘illegal removal’ of CM Elahi

The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution against Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman's "illegal" move to remove Parvez Elahi as the chief minister, Aaj News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) MPA Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal moved the resolution, in a session summoned by Speaker Sibtain Khan. He called on President Arif Alvi to take action against the provincial governor.

The resolution maintained that the "imported government" in the Centre has "attacked" Punjab and an attempt was also being made to destabilise the province.

"People, who sold their conscience, have initiated an undemocratic invasion of the house and tried to destabilise the government," the resolution mentioned.

It also mentioned that the governor exceeded his powers when he issued the notification for the chief minister's removal and also "disrespected" the Punjab Assembly.

"The president should take notice of this shameful move. The president should also initiate proceedings to remove the governor from his office," the resolution mentioned, as the reassured its "confidence" in CM Elahi.

At the outset of the session, the opposition – comprising political parties from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – raised slogans against Parvez Elahi and the PTI leadership and staged a walkout even before the resolution against the governor was presented.

The session was called a day after Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman de-notified CM Elahi after his failure to obtain a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

On Friday, the chief minister filed a plea in the LHC against the Punjab Governor’s orders, saying the move is “unconstitutional, unlawful and of no legal effect”.

The petition said that Rehman’s order for the vote of confidence and the de-notification was passed “without lawful authority and are of no legal effect”.

Elahi also prayed that it may kindly be declared that he does not cease to hold his office as chief minister Punjab.