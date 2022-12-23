AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
ANL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.63%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.42%)
EPCL 42.84 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FNEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.83%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.53%)
OGDC 72.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.77%)
PAEL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PRL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.79%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.97%)
TPL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.86%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.84%)
TRG 112.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-2.78%)
UNITY 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.69%)
WAVES 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

National Saving Schemes: rate on savings account revised

  • Rates on other schemes remain unchanged
BR Web Desk Published 23 Dec, 2022 04:27pm
Follow us

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has revised the rate of return on National Savings Schemes (NSCs).

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, “rates of profit on Savings Account of National Savings Schemes have been revised w.e.f. 20th December 2022, while profit rate on others NSCs shall remain unchanged”.

Following the revision, the rate offered on Savings Account has registered an increase of 100bps (basis points), and now offers a return of 14.5% as compared to 13.5%.

The rate of return on NSCs including, Defense Savings Certificates (DSC), Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC), Regular Income Certificates (RIC), Special Savings Certificates (SSC) and Pensioners Benefit Account (PBA), remains unchanged at 12.26%, 13.92%, 12.36%, 13% and 13.92%, respectively.

The change in the rate of return will take effect from December 20 till further notification shall be as follows.

Last month, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised the key interest rate by 100bps, taking it to 16%, the highest since 1998-1999.

"This decision reflects the MPC’s view that inflationary pressures have proven to be stronger and more persistent than expected. It is aimed at ensuring that elevated inflation does not become entrenched and that risks to financial stability are contained, thus paving the way for higher growth on a more sustainable basis," the MPC said back then.

SBP CDNS Saving certificates Defense Savings Certificates National Saving bahbood certificates PENSIONERS BENEFIT ACCOUNT

Comments

1000 characters

National Saving Schemes: rate on savings account revised

CM Punjab de-notification: Parvez Elahi moves LHC

PML-N, PPP withdraw no-trust motion against Parvez Elahi

Rupee remains under stress against US dollar

APTMA says textile exports may fall below $1bn a month from Jan 2023

Hubco-CPHGC: encashment notice withdrawn, standby LC extended

Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact in focus

Afghanistan’s Farooqi sacked by BBL side after ‘incident’

Pakistan’s auto parts maker extends production shutdown amid drop in sales

Turkish lira weakens to record low of 18.7 against dollar

S&P cuts rating on weakening of several metrics

Read more stories