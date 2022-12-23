AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.86%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
EFERT 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
EPCL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.56%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 5.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.13%)
MLCF 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.67%)
OGDC 72.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.47%)
PAEL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PRL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.98%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.27%)
TPLP 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
TREET 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.5%)
TRG 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.14%)
UNITY 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
WAVES 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,937 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.12%)
BR30 13,844 Decreased By -136.1 (-0.97%)
KSE100 39,846 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 14,685 Decreased By -18.4 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia may cut oil output in response to price caps: report

Reuters Published 23 Dec, 2022 10:37am
Follow us

Russia may cut oil output by 5%-7% in early 2023 as it responds to price caps on its crude and oil products by halting sales to the countries which support them, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday.

Another Russian news agency, TASS, cited Novak as saying the cuts could amount to 500,000-700,000 barrels per day.

The European Union, G7 nations and Australia introduced a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil, effective from Dec. 5, on top of the European Union’s embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea and similar pledges by the United States, Canada, Japan and Britain.

Russian oil exports fall by 11% for Dec 1-20

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week he would issue a decree early next week detailing Moscow’s response to the price cap.

Russian oil exports Russian oil price cap price caps

Comments

1000 characters

Russia may cut oil output in response to price caps: report

S&P cuts rating on weakening of several metrics

Punjab: politicians wade into deeper, murkier waters

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Hubco-CPHGC: encashment notice withdrawn, standby LC extended

Reduction in circular debt of gas sector by 70pc: PM directs Petroleum, Finance Divisions to prepare master plan

Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact in focus

Review delay throws IMF’s EFF off the track?

Trade debts: PQEPC seeks permanent exemption from application of IFRS-9

Super tax to be applicable in TY23 and onwards: SHC

Small traders reject energy conservation plan

Read more stories