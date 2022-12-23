AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
AVN 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.8%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
EFERT 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.31%)
EPCL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.45%)
PAEL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.26%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.43%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.57%)
TPL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.05%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
TRG 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.29%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI calls for stern action over Rana statement

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 23 Dec, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Thursday demanded stern action against interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan after he claimed “there is a consensus among political parties as well as institutions to keep Imran Khan out from politics”.

Speaking at a presser, he said that the interior minister had openly said, “There was a consensus among political parties as well as institutions that Imran Khan’s path has to be blocked,” which is something that the establishment is still calling the shots which is unconstitutional.

He said that the institutions should take notice of the statement by the interior minister as he had made a statement involving the state institutions, which is in no way acceptable.

“If the state institutions are not involved in any kind of politics like they have been saying, they will have to clarify the statement made by the interior minister, which has openly accused them of being involved in politics,” he added.

He said that the incumbent rulers want to run away from the elections, which is evident from their last minute decision to increase the number of union councils in Islamabad.

He said that the decision to increase the number of UCs in capital hardly weeks before the local government elections, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) knows a humiliating defeat in LG polls awaits it.

Umar said that the incumbent regime is openly violating the law of the land and the constitution for their own vested interest, but no matter how hard they try, they will have to go home with no sign of coming back to power ever again for what they have done to the country in a short period of eight months.

He said that the rulers were afraid of the people of Pakistan and Imran Khan so they have been trying to run away from the elections.

About removal of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja to pave the way for handpicking Najam Sethi as new Chairman, he said: “…let’s see how this change was coming at the time when Pakistan had reached the final of the T20 World Cup”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Asad Umar LG polls PTI Imran Khan Rana Sanaullah Khan

Comments

1000 characters

PTI calls for stern action over Rana statement

Punjab: politicians wade into deeper, murkier waters

Reduction in circular debt of gas sector by 70pc: PM directs Petroleum, Finance Divisions to prepare master plan

Review delay throws IMF’s EFF off the track?

Trade debts: PQEPC seeks permanent exemption from application of IFRS-9

Rain- and flood-hit farmers: Three markup waiver and financing schemes announced

Farm mechanisation: Markup subsidy, risk sharing scheme announced

Super tax to be applicable in TY23 and onwards: SHC

Small traders reject energy conservation plan

Move to bring 2m retailers into tax net: Senate body clears bill on tax laws

Imported soybean: Federal govt approves release of 9 consignments

Read more stories