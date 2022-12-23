PTI calls for stern action over Rana statement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Thursday demanded stern action against interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan after he claimed “there is a consensus among political parties as well as institutions to keep Imran Khan out from politics”.

Speaking at a presser, he said that the interior minister had openly said, “There was a consensus among political parties as well as institutions that Imran Khan’s path has to be blocked,” which is something that the establishment is still calling the shots which is unconstitutional.

He said that the institutions should take notice of the statement by the interior minister as he had made a statement involving the state institutions, which is in no way acceptable.

“If the state institutions are not involved in any kind of politics like they have been saying, they will have to clarify the statement made by the interior minister, which has openly accused them of being involved in politics,” he added.

He said that the incumbent rulers want to run away from the elections, which is evident from their last minute decision to increase the number of union councils in Islamabad.

He said that the decision to increase the number of UCs in capital hardly weeks before the local government elections, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) knows a humiliating defeat in LG polls awaits it.

Umar said that the incumbent regime is openly violating the law of the land and the constitution for their own vested interest, but no matter how hard they try, they will have to go home with no sign of coming back to power ever again for what they have done to the country in a short period of eight months.

He said that the rulers were afraid of the people of Pakistan and Imran Khan so they have been trying to run away from the elections.

About removal of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja to pave the way for handpicking Najam Sethi as new Chairman, he said: “…let’s see how this change was coming at the time when Pakistan had reached the final of the T20 World Cup”.

