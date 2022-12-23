PDWP approves two development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of irrigation and local government sectors with an estimated cost of Rs1,146.232 million.

These schemes were approved in the 36th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23.

The approved development schemes included construction of Spur in Union Bait Baet Wala Mauza Bait Chin D G Khan at the cost of Rs663.474 million and digitization/mapping of water and sanitation project (WATSAN) infrastructure in Punjab at the cost of Rs482.758 million.

