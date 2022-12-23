Taiwan buys 56,000 tonnes of wheat

HAMBURG: The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association purchased an estimated 56,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender on Thursday, European traders said. The purchase involved various wheat types for shipment from the US Pacific Northwest coast between Feb. 10 and Feb. 24, 2023.

The purchase involved 35,165 tonnes of US dark northern spring wheat of a minimum 14.5% protein content bought at $411.52 a tonne FOB US Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

It also involved 14,825 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of a minimum 12.5% protein content bought at $396.27 a tonne FOB and 6,010 tonnes of soft white wheat of a maximum 9.5% protein bought at $324.31 a tonne FOB.

The purchase has an additional freight charge of $33.85 per tonne for ocean shipping from the US Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said. Seller of the dark northern spring was said to be trading house CHS.