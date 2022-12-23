Punjab power struggle

This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Punjab: the debate is over; the die is cast”. The newspaper has concluded its argument by saying, among other things, that “Yes, he [Pervaiz Elahi] will be no more chief minister but shall remain member of the assembly, which will stay even if the incumbent chief minister fails to survive the vote of no-confidence against him.

However, it is interesting to note that the political situation gets murkier and more tangled, but the suspense never slackens.”

While fully endorsing the newspaper’s explanation of the situation I would like to say that the Punjab impasse has deepened the country’s political-economic crisis, to say the least.

The governor’s response to Punjab Assembly Speaker’s ruling has, unfortunately, added to political uncertainty not only in Punjab but across the country with PTI chairman reiterating his demand for “free and fair” elections, arguing that dissolving assemblies is his constitutional right.

The situation is strongly characterised by an ugly display of a power struggle. Neither side is willing to concede. Things have gone profoundly awry insofar as the country’s economy is concerned. The situation is too grim, but who cares?

Rana Bashir Khan (Lahore)

