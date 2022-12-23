AGL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
AVN 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.8%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.78%)
EFERT 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.31%)
EPCL 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.91%)
FCCL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.27%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.29%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.45%)
PAEL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.26%)
PIBTL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.43%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.57%)
TPL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.05%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.97%)
TREET 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
TRG 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-2.29%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
WAVES 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Punjab power struggle

Rana Bashir Khan Published 23 Dec, 2022 06:18am
Follow us

This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “Punjab: the debate is over; the die is cast”. The newspaper has concluded its argument by saying, among other things, that “Yes, he [Pervaiz Elahi] will be no more chief minister but shall remain member of the assembly, which will stay even if the incumbent chief minister fails to survive the vote of no-confidence against him.

However, it is interesting to note that the political situation gets murkier and more tangled, but the suspense never slackens.”

While fully endorsing the newspaper’s explanation of the situation I would like to say that the Punjab impasse has deepened the country’s political-economic crisis, to say the least.

The governor’s response to Punjab Assembly Speaker’s ruling has, unfortunately, added to political uncertainty not only in Punjab but across the country with PTI chairman reiterating his demand for “free and fair” elections, arguing that dissolving assemblies is his constitutional right.

The situation is strongly characterised by an ugly display of a power struggle. Neither side is willing to concede. Things have gone profoundly awry insofar as the country’s economy is concerned. The situation is too grim, but who cares?

Rana Bashir Khan (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab Punjab assembly PTI political crisis Pervaiz Elahi vote of no confidence

Rana Bashir Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab power struggle

Punjab: politicians wade into deeper, murkier waters

Reduction in circular debt of gas sector by 70pc: PM directs Petroleum, Finance Divisions to prepare master plan

Review delay throws IMF’s EFF off the track?

Trade debts: PQEPC seeks permanent exemption from application of IFRS-9

Rain- and flood-hit farmers: Three markup waiver and financing schemes announced

Farm mechanisation: Markup subsidy, risk sharing scheme announced

Super tax to be applicable in TY23 and onwards: SHC

Small traders reject energy conservation plan

Move to bring 2m retailers into tax net: Senate body clears bill on tax laws

Imported soybean: Federal govt approves release of 9 consignments

Read more stories