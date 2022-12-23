CAA forms task force for passengers

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday formed a task force for the convenience of passenger flights affecting from fog at major airports of the country. The authority decided to form the task force headed by the airport manager.

The task forces will perform duties at their respective airports including provision of all possible facilities to the passengers of the affected flights.

The task force will also help expediting the better handling of matters of the affected passengers through airlines staff, ASF, and FIA.

The task force will also stay connected with the traffic police so that there is no rush in the car park and lane two.

Arrangement of accommodation and food and transport facilities for passengers by airlines and providing meteorological information to passengers and airport operators are also included in the duties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022