PTA hosts workshop on digital gender inclusion strategy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with UNESCO Pakistan, hosted the fourth consultative workshop for the development of digital gender inclusion strategy. The workshop was held in Karachi.

The workshop, organised at PTA’s Karachi Zonal Office, is the last in the series of consultative workshops that have been held to gather multi-stakeholder experts’ recommendations for a strategy to reduce digital gender divide in Pakistan. The consultative process will continue for another month through surveys and interviews.

Director Wireless PTA and the head of PTA’s initiative for gender inclusion in ICTs, briefed the participants that these workshops have been conducted to capture insights of experts and local communities from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022