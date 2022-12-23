Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 22, 2022). ==================================== ...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 22, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 39,838.33
High: 39,926.34
Low: 39,330.02
Net Change: 495.44
Volume (000): 86,248
Value (000): 4,291,762
Makt Cap (000) 1,500,597,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,403.90
NET CH (+) 80.80
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,833.67
NET CH (+) 51.41
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,981.58
NET CH (+) 64.83
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,257.18
NET CH (+) 84.35
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,637.33
NET CH (+) 83.47
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,390.76
NET CH (+) 87.81
------------------------------------
As on: 22-December-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments