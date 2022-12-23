KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 22, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,838.33 High: 39,926.34 Low: 39,330.02 Net Change: 495.44 Volume (000): 86,248 Value (000): 4,291,762 Makt Cap (000) 1,500,597,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,403.90 NET CH (+) 80.80 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,833.67 NET CH (+) 51.41 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,981.58 NET CH (+) 64.83 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,257.18 NET CH (+) 84.35 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,637.33 NET CH (+) 83.47 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,390.76 NET CH (+) 87.81 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-December-2022 ====================================

