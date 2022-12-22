AGL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
ANL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
AVN 68.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.22%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.27%)
EFERT 78.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.34%)
EPCL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.43%)
FFL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.04%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.97%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
GGGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.44%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.96%)
KEL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 72.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.65%)
PAEL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.65%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.17%)
TPL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.22%)
TPLP 17.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TREET 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
TRG 115.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-2.51%)
UNITY 14.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
WAVES 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,942 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.22%)
BR30 13,980 Decreased By -36 (-0.26%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 576.1 (1.46%)
KSE30 14,703 Increased By 243.2 (1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar index may reverse downtrend in 102.16-103.32 range in Q1

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2022 02:11pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The dollar index may stabilize in a support zone of 102.16-103.32 next quarter, and rise into a range of 106.08-107.97.

A projection analysis on the uptrend from 72.70 still marks effective supports. The 161.8% level of 103.32 seems to be one of them.

This support is not working alone. It is strengthened by a similar one established by the upper trendline of a wedge.

The 50% retracement of the uptrend from 89.54 to 114.78 also reveals a key support of 102.16, the 50% level. Once touched, these supports will be activated to stop the fall and trigger a decent bounce.

A break below 102.16 could confirm the extension of the downtrend towards 99.18.

On the daily chart, the fall looks exhausted, as suggested by the bullish divergence on the MACD. The trend may be disrupted by the first wave of bounce.

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

A falling channel indicates a bounce target of 105.283.

The index is expected to resume its downtrend to complete a wave C around 102.662. A much stronger rally would follow thereafter.

A break above 105.283 could lead to a gain to 106.668-107.905 range.

dollar index

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar index may reverse downtrend in 102.16-103.32 range in Q1

Rupee closes with marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan would need another IMF programme post elections: report

FM Bilawal's talks with Blinken productive and comprehensive: FO

Within a week: OGDCL makes yet another oil & gas discovery in Sanghar, Sindh

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim shuts down DAP plant amid economic downturn

Oil rises on tight US stocks as winter blast hits

New line operational, production commences: Lucky Cement

New Zealand squad arrive in Pakistan for Tests and ODIs

‘Exchange losses’: Non-provision of needed funds worries Petroleum Division

Key phrase: ‘structural reforms’

Read more stories