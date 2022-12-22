Saim Sadiq-directed 'Joyland' shortlisted for the Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its shortlists in 10 categories for the 95th Academy Awards with director Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' shortlisted for the 'International Feature Film' category.

Shortlists were announced for Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects.

Malala Yousafzai, an executive producer of 'Joyland', congratulated Sadiq and the team on the honour, stating how it was such a great moment for Pakistan.

In a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, Yousafzai said: "I am so, so happy for you and your whole team. Everyone who was on the screen, behind the screen. You guys have done such a tremendous job. It's a huge honour for me to be a part of this project. It is such an amazing moment for all the artists and for Pakistan. The team must know everyone's so proud of them."

Sadiq, in response, stated: "Thank you for your work, for playing such an important role. It makes me really proud as well. We make a good team."

‘Joyland’ was also Pakistan’s first competitive entry at Cannes, winning the Cannes Queer Palm prize as well as the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard category. The film also received a 10-minute ovation from the audience at the screening.

‘Joyland’ shortlisted as Pakistan's entry at the Oscars in 2023

Joyland's storyline explores a patriarchal family system, yearning for a baby boy to continue the family line, while their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theater and falls for an ambitious transsexual starlet.

The film has been lauded for its storyline and its representation of the queer community.

The film stars Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Sohail Sameer, Salman Peerzada and Sania Saeed.

'Dream come true' for Pakistan's first Cannes screening

India's international submission, 'Last Film Show', also made the cut, while another Indian film, 'RRR', made the shortlist for its popular track 'Naatu Naatu'.

The shortlist voting period concluded on December 16, and the remaining films will move on the first phase of the voting period, which will take place from January 12-17.

The nominations will be announced on January 24, and the presentation show for the ceremony will take place on March 12, 2023

A full list of the categories and its shortlist are listed below.

International Feature

'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Germany)

'Argentina, 1985' (Argentina)

'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths' (Mexico)

'Cairo Conspiracy' (Sweden)

'The Blue Caftan' (Morocco)

'Close' (Belgium)

'Corsage' (Austria)

'Decision to Leave' (South Korea)

'EO' (Poland)

'Holy Spider' (Denmark)

'Joyland' (Pakistan)

'Last Film Show' (India)

'The Quiet Girl' (Ireland)

'Return to Seoul' (Cambodia)

'Saint Omer' (France)

Makeup and Hairstyling

'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Netflix)

'Amsterdam' (20th Century Studios)

'Babylon' (Paramount Pictures)

'The Batman' (Warner Bros.)

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Marvel Studios)

'Blonde' (Netflix)

'Crimes of the Future' (Neon)

'Elvis' (Warner Bros.)

'Emancipation' (Apple Original Films)

'The Whale' (A24)

Sound

'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Netflix)

'Avatar: The Way of Water' (20th Century Studios)

'Babylon' (Paramount Pictures)

'The Batman' (Warner Bros.)

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Marvel Studios)

'Elvis' (Warner Bros.)

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (A24)

'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio' (Netflix)

'Moonage Daydream' (Neon)

'Top Gun: Maverick' (Paramount Pictures)

Visual Effects

'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Netflix)

'Avatar: The Way of Water' (20th Century Studios)

'The Batman' (Warner Bros.)

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Marvel Studios)

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (Marvel Studios)

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' (Warner Bros.)

'Jurassic World: Dominion' (Universal Pictures)

'Nope' (Universal Pictures)

'Thirteen Lives' (Amazon Studios/MGM)

'Top Gun: Maverick' (Paramount Pictures)

Original Score

'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Netflix) – Volker Bertelmann

'Avatar: The Way of Water' (20th Century Studios) – Simon Franglen

'Babylon' (Paramount Pictures) – Justin Hurwitz

'The Banshees of Inisherin' (Searchlight Pictures) – Carter Burwell

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Marvel Studios) – Ludwig Göransson

'Devotion' (Sony Pictures) – Chanda Dancy

'Don’t Worry Darling' (Warner Bros.) – John Powell

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (A24) – Son Lux

'The Fabelmans' (Universal Pictures) – John Williams

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (Netflix) – Nathan Johnson

'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio' (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

'Nope' (Universal Pictures) – Michael Abels

'She Said' (Universal Pictures) – Nicholas Britell

'The Woman King' (Sony Pictures) – Terence Blanchard

'Women Talking' (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Original Song

'Time' from 'Amsterdam' (20th Century Studios)

'Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' from 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (20th Century Studios)

'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Marvel Studios)

'This is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (A24)

'Ciao Papa' from 'Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio' (Netflix)

'Til You’re Home' from 'A Man Called Otto' (Sony Pictures)

'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' (Variance Films)

'My Mind & Me' from 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' (Apple Original Films)

'Good Afternoon' from 'Spirited' (Apple Original Films)

'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman' (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

'Stand Up' from 'Till' (Orion/United Artists Releasing)

'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' (Paramount Pictures)

'Dust & Ash' from 'The Voice of Dust and Ash' (Matilda Productions)

'Carolina' from 'Where the Crawdads Sing' (Sony Pictures)

'New Body Rhumba' from 'White Noise' (Netflix)

Documentary Feature

'All That Breathes' (HBO Documentary Films/Sideshow)

'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' (Neon)

'Bad Axe' (IFC Films)

'Children of the Mist' (CAT&Docs)

'Descendant' (Netflix)

'Fire of Love' (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)

'Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song' (Sony Pictures Classics)

'Hidden Letters' (Cargo Film & Releasing)

'A House Made of Splinters' (Madman Entertainment)

'The Janes' (HBO Documentary Films)

'Last Flight Home' (MTV Documentary Films)

'Moonage Daydream' (Neon)

'Navalny' (CNN/Warner Bros.)

'Retrograde' (National Geographic Films)

Animated Short

'Black Slide'

'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'

'The Debutante'

'The Flying Sailor'

'The Garbage Man'

'Ice Merchants'

'It’s Nice in Here'

'More than I Want to Remember'

'My Year of Dicks'

'New Moon'

'An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It'

'Passenger'

'Save Ralph'

'Sierra'

'Steakhouse'

Documentary Short

'American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton'

'Anastasia'

'Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison'

'As Far as They Can Run'

'The Elephant Whisperers'

'The Flagmakers'

'Happiness Is £4 Million'

'Haulout'

'Holding Moses'

'How Do You Measure a Year?'

'The Martha Mitchell Effect'

'Nuisance Bear'

'Shut Up and Paint'

'Stranger at the Gate'

'38 at the Garden'

Live Action Short