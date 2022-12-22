PTI says will hold protest demo before governor’s house

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to stage a protest demonstration in front of the Governor House against ‘unconstitutional act’ of Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman and possible intervention of Islamabad in the provincial matter on Thursday (today).

“On this occasion, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will ask the party provincial legislators and workers (through a video link) to announce his next plan of action,” PTI Central Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar said while addressing the media alongside PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhary here on Wednesday.

He appealed to the people of Lahore to stand up for their rights by showing up at the protest demonstration in front of the Governor House against unconstitutional acts of the ruling alliance at 5 pm.

“The political situation in Punjab was tense, as Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman (belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)) had summoned a session today for a vote of confidence pertaining to Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi. But defying the directives, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan termed the order against the Constitution and adjourned an ongoing session till Friday,” he added.

He disclosed that the PTI has decided to oppose any move that the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led opposition throws its way and called for a protest outside the Governor’s House. He also accused the opposition, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, of allegedly being involved in horse trading.

Azhar claimed that taxpayers’ money for the people of Sindh was being offered to the PTI members in exchange for their loyalties. “However, the people of Punjab will not allow anyone to make a mockery of their mandate or allow any unconstitutional actions in the province,” he added.

