Governor terms Speaker’s ruling ‘unconstitutional’

LAHORE: Terming the ruling of Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan vis-a-vis Chief Minister Pervez Elahi’s vote of confidence as unconstitutional and illegal, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman declared on Wednesday that this ruling held no bearing.

In a letter to Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, the governor writes “please note that your ruling is in violation of Rule 209 of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab, 1997. Under sub-rule (1), a ruling on interpretation and enforcement of the relevant Articles of the Constitution as regulate the business of the Assembly can only be given on a point of Order.”

The governor further writes “It is evident that no point of Order was raised on the floor of the house on 20th December 2022, and as it seems, your good self has given the ruling in your office, which is in violation of Rule 209(1).”

The governor said, “As the custodian of the House and holder of an esteemed constitutional office, it was imperative for your good self (Speaker) not to act in a partisan manner; or for that matter, in any other way that violates your oath.”

He said, “I would like to draw your attention that, as per the Constitution, the Assembly’s currently being in Session or otherwise does not have any affect whatsoever on the operation of Article 130(7). Please take note that your aforesaid Ruling, consequent acts and omissions constitute and result in enabling the Chief Minister to refrain from obtaining a vote of confidence in terms of Article 130(7).” Helping and aiding the Chief Minister in refraining from fulfilling his duty and preventing the constitutional process to proceed to its logical end leads to the consequences stipulated in Rule 22 (7) of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab, 1997, the governor said, adding “As the worthy Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, you had termed the governor’s orders as illegal, against the provisions of the Constitution.”

It may be noted that in his two-page ruling, the speaker maintained that the governor’s orders were not in accordance with Article 54(3) and Article 127.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022