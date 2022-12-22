Punjab Job Portal receives over 1m online applications

LAHORE: The Punjab Job Portal has registered 140 Punjab government’s departments and received over one million online applications for vacant positions.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Syed Bilal Haider disclosed this while chairing a progress review meeting here on Wednesday; PITB IT-Operations Director General Faisal Yousaf and other team members were present in the meeting.

The meeting was told that the Punjab Job Portal, developed by PITB, has so far registered more than 250,000 candidates who have created their profiles on the portal.

On this occasion, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider said that the Punjab Job Portal has facilitated the citizens to apply for jobs in various government departments across the province 24/7 without having to visit physically. He further said that the job portal has overcome the involvement of middle man in the hiring process hence eliminating the chances of malpractices and corruption.

It may be mentioned that the portal has been developed as a unified platform for applying to all the Punjab government jobs hence facilitating the candidates to assess their eligibility for the offered vacancies.

It also features a search filter that can conveniently be used to reach a job posting with your required years of work experience, educational background or target industry.

