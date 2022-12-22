AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
AVN 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.69%)
BOP 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
EFERT 78.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.49%)
EPCL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FNEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
GGGL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.74%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.08%)
OGDC 69.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.9%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PRL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
TELE 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
TPL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
TPLP 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.23%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.42%)
TRG 112.82 Decreased By ▼ -9.14 (-7.49%)
UNITY 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
WAVES 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.12%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 3,906 Decreased By -44.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 13,811 Decreased By -205 (-1.46%)
KSE100 39,635 Increased By 292 (0.74%)
KSE30 14,600 Increased By 140.5 (0.97%)
Most Gulf markets remain subdued on recession fears

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2022 06:30am
DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf were subdued on Wednesday as recession fears capped risk appetite, although the losses were limited by gains in oil prices.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.3%, ending a five-day winning streak, hit by a 1.7% fall in utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

The Dubai bourse declined after a small rebound during the last few days as traders moved to secure their gains, said Abdelhadi Laabi, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Emporium Capital.

“Overall, the main index continues to trade sideways mostly with some volatility.”

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ended flat.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose by more than 2% after data suggested a larger than expected draw in US crude stockpiles, but gains were capped by growing concerns over demand in China and a snow storm that is expected to hit US travel.

In Qatar, the equities, however, added 0.3%, helped by a 0.9% rise in Qatar National Bank.

The country, among the world’s top exporters of liquefied natural gas, approved its 2023 fiscal year budget on Monday with revenue estimated to increase 16.3% next year, its finance minister said, thanks to rising average oil prices.

The budget was based on an oil-price assumption of $65 per barrel, compared to 2022’s assumption of $55.

According to Laabi, the Qatari market was slightly positive following a rebound in natural gas prices.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.1%, helped by a 2% gain in top lender Commercial International Bank.

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) will raise its overnight interest rates by 200 basis points on Thursday as it tries to quell soaring inflation after a sharp devaluation of the currency, a Reuters poll predicted on Tuesday.

