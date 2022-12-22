AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
Dec 22, 2022
Pakistan

Rana Mubashir made SAPM

Zaheer Abbasi Published 22 Dec, 2022 07:12am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inducted Rana Mubashir Iqbal as Special Assistant with the status of federal minister in his cabinet on Wednesday taking the size of the cabinet to 76.

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Wednesday stated that the prime minister, in terms of Rules of Business, has been pleased to appoint Rana Mubashir lqbal, MNA, as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister with the status of Federal Minister, with immediate effect.

With the induction of Rana Mubashir Iqbal, the size of the federal cabinet has increased to 76 members – 34 federal ministers, seven state ministers, four advisors, and 31 SAs to PM.

SAPM Federal Cabinet Federal Minister Rana Mubashir Iqbal

