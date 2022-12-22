AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.42%)
AVN 67.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.44%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.02%)
EFERT 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.53%)
EPCL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FNEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
GGGL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.2%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.16%)
KEL 2.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.48%)
MLCF 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
OGDC 71.10 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.05%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.25%)
PRL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.57%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
TELE 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
TPL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
TPLP 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.87%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.83%)
TRG 110.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.81 (-6.58%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.41%)
WAVES 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 3,896 Decreased By -54.4 (-1.38%)
BR30 13,810 Decreased By -205.6 (-1.47%)
KSE100 39,540 Increased By 197.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 14,547 Increased By 87.3 (0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India extends suspension of futures trade in key farm commodities

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2022 07:09am
Follow us

MUMBAI/ BENGALURU: India’s market regulator extended the suspension of trading in derivative contracts of key farm commodities by a year as the world’s biggest importer of vegetable oils, and a major producer of wheat and rice, tries to tame food inflation.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had last year ordered a year-long suspension of futures trading in key farm commodities, a dramatic step since allowing futures trading in 2003. In a notification issued late on Tuesday, SEBI said the suspension of trading in futures contracts would continue until Dec. 20, 2023, on soybean and its derivatives, crude palm oil, wheat, paddy rice, chickpea, green gram and rapeseed mustard.

The extension surprised the market participants who were expecting trading to resume after annual retail inflation eased in November below the central bank’s upper tolerance level for the first time this year amid a softer rise in food prices.

The industry was eagerly expecting the government to lift the suspension, particularly in commodities such as palm oil and soyoil, where prices follow the movements in global markets, said B.V. Mehta, executive director of The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India. “The extension to suspension is a setback.

Trade and industry will be deprived of hedging and price discovery mechanism for smooth business operation and will be exposed to price volatility,” Mehta said. India fulfils nearly two-third of its edible oil requirement through the imports.

India Wheat inflation Rice commodities vegetable oils SEBI India’s market regulator

Comments

1000 characters

India extends suspension of futures trade in key farm commodities

SBP warns of higher risks to food security

Around 6pc growth: What did FY22 experience bring to the fore?

Punjab situation prompts a flurry of political activity

Afghan side of CASA-1000: Pakistan, Tajikistan discuss financing options

Floods 2022: PM launches action plan

Revenue collection: Dar directs FBR to achieve set targets

Govt decides to introduce ‘special cops’ to catch power thieves

Margala Block: Transfer of 30pc working interest of MOL to MPCL approved by ECC

Gold traders refuse to open new rates

Gas sector 10-member body formed on circular debt settlement

Read more stories