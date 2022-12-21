AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
AVN 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.69%)
BOP 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
EFERT 78.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.49%)
EPCL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FNEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
GGGL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.74%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.08%)
OGDC 69.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.9%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PRL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
TELE 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
TPL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
TPLP 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.23%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.42%)
TRG 112.82 Decreased By ▼ -9.14 (-7.49%)
UNITY 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
WAVES 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.12%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 3,950 Increased By 22.1 (0.56%)
BR30 14,016 Increased By 41 (0.29%)
KSE100 39,343 Decreased By -489.6 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,460 Decreased By -230.9 (-1.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Elon Musk expects Twitter to be ‘cash flow break-even’ next year

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2022 09:04pm
Follow us

Elon Musk said Twitter Inc is now on track to be “roughly cash flow break-even” next year, as the billionaire owner defended his deep cost-cutting measures at the social media platform.

Twitter was previously tracking toward a “negative cash flow situation of $3 billion per year” before the cost cuts, Musk said on Wednesday while speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio chat.

Since taking over Twitter on Oct. 27, Musk has laid off 50% of the company’s employees and demanded remaining staff commit to long hours and a “hardcore” culture, prompting more employee departures. The controversial moves have rattled advertisers, who contribute 90% of Twitter’s revenue.

“We have an emergency fire drill on our hands,” Musk said. “That’s the reason for my actions.”

Musk to step down as Twitter CEO once he finds ‘someone foolish’ enough as successor

Musk said Twitter was previously on track to spend $5 billion next year. With $12.5 billion in debt due to the acquisition, Twitter was facing a net cash outflow of $6.5 billion with revenue of about $3 billion next year. That amounted to negative cash flow of $3 billion, Musk said.

During the Spaces session, Musk said his “number one priority” was to grow subscriber revenue so it becomes a meaningful part of Twitter’s business, at a time when companies are cutting their advertising budgets in a weak economy.

Twitter currently has a little over 2,000 employees, Musk added.

Twitter Elon Musk social media platform

Comments

1000 characters

Elon Musk expects Twitter to be ‘cash flow break-even’ next year

As tussle between govt, opposition deepens, Fawad says CM Elahi will not be seeking vote of confidence today

Parvez Elahi says his party supporting Imran with 'whole-hearted sincerity'

No increase in electricity tariff under consideration: energy ministry

PM Shehbaz vows to use 'iron hands' to deal with terrorism

Another bad day for stocks: KSE-100 down 1.23%, hits 26-month low

Rupee registers another fall against US dollar in inter-bank market

Oil prices rise on U.S. drawdown, Chinese fears weigh

In stark contrast to 2021, PSX sees a meagre 3 IPOs this year

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 98.8 in November

COAS visits CMH, meets officers, soldiers injured during Bannu operation: ISPR

Read more stories