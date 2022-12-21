Parvez Elahi says his party supporting Imran with 'whole-hearted sincerity'

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said Wednesday that his party Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) was supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan with "whole-hearted sincerity," stressing that people spreading rumors regarding differences between the two parties were following a nefarious agenda and will fail.

In a Tweet, CM Elahi said that his party was "united and will remain united."

On Tuesday, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi said that the "strategy to dissolve Punjab Assembly was completed" in a meeting with PTI Chief Imran Khan, adding that "no matter how hard the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) tries, it cannot stop early elections.

For weeks, PML-Q leadership has tried to reassure Imran Khan that the party stands by the promise it made with the PTI regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

"It will be done when Imran Khan wants it to happen," Moonis had said earlier.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI on Tuesday held the first round of talks with PML-Q on seat adjustment regarding the upcoming elections. The PTI was represented by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, and Pervaiz Khattak while CM Elahi, Moonis Elahi, and Muhammad Khan Bhatti represented PML-Q. The session was called at CM Elahi’s residence.

PTI and the PML-Q had called a joint session to negotiate seat adjustment ahead of a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Parvez Elahi.

As per reports, the PML-Q had demanded seat adjustments in more than two dozen constituencies with the PTI before the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

After the meeting, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said: “Both parties are on the same page on the matter of seat adjustment in the next elections. The list of constituencies will be discussed in the next session scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday)."

Last week, PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will dissolve their assemblies on December 23 (Friday).

Following Imran's announcement, a no-confidence motion was submitted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat.

Separately, a no-trust motion has also been submitted against PA Speaker Sibtain Khan under Article 53 of the Constitution.

Last month, addressing thousands of supporters in his first public appearance since being shot in an assassination attempt, Imran said that it was better to quit assemblies than “be a part of a corrupt system”.

“We will not be part of this system. We have decided to quit all the assemblies and get out of this corrupt system,” said Imran.