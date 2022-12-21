AGL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
AVN 66.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.69%)
BOP 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
EFERT 78.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.49%)
EPCL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
FFL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FNEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
GGGL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.74%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.08%)
OGDC 69.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.9%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PRL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
TELE 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
TPL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
TPLP 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.23%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.42%)
TRG 112.82 Decreased By ▼ -9.14 (-7.49%)
UNITY 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
WAVES 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.12%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 3,950 Increased By 22.1 (0.56%)
BR30 14,016 Increased By 41 (0.29%)
KSE100 39,343 Decreased By -489.6 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,460 Decreased By -230.9 (-1.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Five dead, more than 70,000 evacuated in Malaysia floods

AFP Published 21 Dec, 2022 05:51pm
<p>Local residents use a boat to cross flooded streets in Pasir Mas in Malaysia’s northern Kelantan state on December 21, 2022. At least five people were killed and over 70,000 rushed to evacuation centres in Malaysia after monsoon-triggered floods inundated large swathes of the country, authorities said December 21. PHOTO: AFP</p>

Local residents use a boat to cross flooded streets in Pasir Mas in Malaysia’s northern Kelantan state on December 21, 2022. At least five people were killed and over 70,000 rushed to evacuation centres in Malaysia after monsoon-triggered floods inundated large swathes of the country, authorities said December 21. PHOTO: AFP
Follow us

KUALA KRAI: At least five people were killed and more than 70,000 rushed to evacuation centres in Malaysia after monsoon-triggered floods inundated the country’s north, authorities said Wednesday.

More than 31,000 people have fled their homes in Kelantan state while more than 39,000 residents have been evacuated to temporary shelters in neighbouring Terengganu after flooding began over the weekend, the official Bernama news agency said.

Emergency services officials said a total of five people had been killed.

“The water levels reached almost three metres (10 feet),” Muhammad Ameenudin Badrul Hisyam from Kuala Krai district in Kelantan told AFP, as he cleared debris from his home after a nearby river overflowed and forced his family to flee.

Local media reported that four people died in Kelantan on Monday when three sisters were electrocuted while wading in the floodwaters and a 15-month-old boy drowned.

Sixteen killed, 17 missing in Malaysia landslide

The fifth victim was a two-year-old girl swept away by strong currents in Terengganu on Sunday.

Additional evacuations took place in the states of Pahang, Johor and Perak, Bernama reported.

Malaysia’s meteorological department forecast continuous rains through Thursday in several states, including Terengganu.

Floods are an annual phenomenon in the Southeast Asian nation of 33 million people due to the northeast monsoon that brings heavy rain from November to March.

In the same month last year, the country was battered by its worst floods in history when more than 50 people died and thousands more were displaced.

Newly elected Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited affected areas and a school being used as an evacuation centre in Kelantan on Wednesday.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said in parliament Tuesday the government had initially allocated 400 million Malaysian ringgit ($90 million) to the National Disaster Management Agency to deal with the emergency.

Disaster officials said they would aerially monitor the flood situation in the worst-hit areas.

Malaysia floods

Comments

1000 characters

Five dead, more than 70,000 evacuated in Malaysia floods

As tussle between govt, opposition deepens, Fawad says CM Elahi will not be seeking vote of confidence today

No increase in electricity tariff under consideration: energy ministry

PM Shehbaz vows to use 'iron hands' to deal with terrorism

Another bad day for stocks: KSE-100 down another 1.23%, hits 26-month low

Rupee registers another fall against US dollar in inter-bank market

Oil prices rise on U.S. drawdown, Chinese fears weigh

In stark contrast to 2021, PSX sees a meagre 3 IPOs this year

Shifting to renewable sources key to Pakistan’s energy security: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 98.8 in November

Pakistan’s Descon Oxychem says will expand operations in UAE

Read more stories