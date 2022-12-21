AGL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
ANL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.96%)
AVN 68.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.58%)
BOP 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.35%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.28%)
EFERT 79.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.49%)
EPCL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.9%)
FLYNG 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
FNEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.62%)
GGL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.46%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.75%)
MLCF 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
OGDC 70.52 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
PAEL 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.97%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.21%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.75%)
TPL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
TPLP 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TREET 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
TRG 118.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-2.75%)
UNITY 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WAVES 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
BR100 3,950 Increased By 22.1 (0.56%)
BR30 14,016 Increased By 41 (0.29%)
KSE100 39,919 Increased By 86.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 14,740 Increased By 48.7 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian oil exports fall by 11% for Dec 1-20

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2022 12:26pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russian oil exports fell by 11% for Dec. 1-20 compared to the previous month, after the European Union’s embargo on Russian oil came into force, the Kommersant daily reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the situation.

Russia’s exports to non-CIS countries - covering both pipeline and sea-borne shipments - totalled around 560,000 tonnes per day during the period, Kommersant reported.

The EU’s embargo on Russian oil purchases came into effect on Dec. 5 in a move Brussels says will cut the bloc’s imports of Russian oil by 90%.

Before Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, Europe bought around half of all Russia’s oil exports.

Moscow, which calls its action in Ukraine “a special military operation”, has rapidly shifted its energy trade eastwards this year, selling record volumes to countries like India and China.

The Kremlin hopes sustained demand from countries in Asia can compensate for lost supplies to Russia’s traditional European customers.

Asia’s spot fuel oil market firms

The EU, the G7 and Australia have also imposed a price cap on Russian oil to further thwart Moscow’s key source of revenue, banning firms from providing insurance or logistics for Russian sea-borne oil shipments where the price paid is above $60 a barrel.

Russia has promised retaliatory measures that could include a ban on selling oil to any company that complies with the oil price cap.

China European Union Ukraine Kremlin G7 Russian oil exports

Comments

1000 characters

Russian oil exports fall by 11% for Dec 1-20

Closure of shops by 8pm: Policy hinges on provinces’ nod of acknowledgement

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain in inter-bank market

PM Shehbaz vows to use 'iron hands' to deal with terrorism

Oil prices little changed as US crude drawdown offsets China COVID worries

Pakistan 'disappointed' but still wants Taliban engagement

Musk to step down as Twitter CEO once he finds 'someone foolish' enough as successor

Oil refinery project: Chinese team visits Gwadar

Bajwa’s tax data: FBR lodges FIR against 3 officers

Nuclear energy: Pakistan, Turkiye may discuss cooperation

Foreign loans of IPPs: PPIB seeks guidance to replace Libor with SOFR

Read more stories