Hong Kong stocks close slightly higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Wednesday with small gains following the previous day’s sell-off, though traders remain on edge over the economic outlook as central banks ramp up interest rates to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.34 percent, or 65.69 points, to 19,160.49.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.17 percent, or 5.36 points, to 3,068.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.47 percent, or 9.29 points, to 1,969.79.