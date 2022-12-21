CBOT corn may revisit Dec. 13 high of $6.60

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may revisit its Dec. 13 high of $6.60 per bushel, driven by a wave c.

The surge on Tuesday confirmed an extension of the bounce from $6.35. Driven by a wave c, the bounce may develop to $6.69.

However, a correction is expected to occur once corn climbs to $6.60.

CBOT corn may fall to $6.41-3/4

Support is at $6.49-3/4, a break below which may be followed by a drop into the $6.44 to $6.47-1/2 range.