Survival of Punjab CM, PA hanging in balance

Recorder Report Published December 21, 2022 Updated December 21, 2022 09:53am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhary has said that after defeating the vote of no-confidence, advice for dissolution of the Punjab Assembly will be sent to the Punjab Governor immediately. “The PTI and PML-Q have the ‘number’ to defeat the opposition’s move of removing Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi and it is the Punjab Assembly speaker’s prerogative to decide whether to take up no-confidence vote first or vote of confidence,” he said while talking to the media here on Tuesday.

He disclosed that a meeting of their legal committee was held which was attended by PML-Q senior leader Moonis Elahi. “In the meeting, we have decided that the PTI and PML-Q are in an alliance and will continue with it, and we will together face the vote of no-confidence, as well as, a vote of confidence,” he added.

“At present, our number in the Punjab Assembly stands at 190 while two of our members who abstained from the previous no-confidence vote have been sent a notice to ensure their presence on the voting day. All our combined members have been instructed to vote for Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi,” he added.

No-trust motion moved against Punjab CM, PA speaker

He accused the coalition government of trying to avoid general elections; “only six days have left in the local government elections in Islamabad, but the government was trying to derail it by increasing the number of union council seats in the capital”.

The former federal minister observed that the stock exchange market has dropped 1100 points today while there is talk of increasing the power tariff by 30 to 40 percent. “Moreover, the government has no money to buy fuel for power generation and thus it was planning to restrict the working of shops and restaurants to 8 pm. This will lead to unemployment,” he added.

He also lamented the coalition government for failing to control terrorism in the country and securing the country’s borders. “If the government does not have the capacity to run the country then it should leave,” he added. He accused the federal government of stalling the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, but it should know that they cannot prevent the elections in the provinces.

