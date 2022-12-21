PCFR hosts dinner for Algerian envoy

KARACHI: Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations (PCFR)- Karachi based registered think tank- hosted a dinner in honor of Brahim Romani Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to Pakistan at Karachi.

Brahim Romani visited PCFR on his first visit to Karachi after assuming the office of the Ambassador of Algeria to Pakistan. Ahsan Mukhtar Zubairi Secretary General of PCFR presented souvenir to the honorable ambassador.

Former Ambassador Shahid M Amin and Chairman Pakistan Council on Foreign Relations (PCFR) greeted the worthy guests in his welcome address. Ambassador Amin highlighted that Algeria and Pakistan has been enjoying excellent relations for many decades as Pakistan played an important role in Algeria’s independence. Ambassador Amin emphasized on the need of promotion of trade activities between the two brotherly countries and making visa process more simplified for business community.

While addressing the gathering, Brahim Romani appreciated the role of PCFR which serves as a bridge between the diplomatic corps and business community of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022