AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-8.61%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.32%)
AVN 67.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-4.17%)
BOP 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.51%)
CNERGY 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.16%)
EFERT 78.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.36%)
EPCL 40.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-5.48%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.46%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.71%)
FNEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.65%)
GGGL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.6%)
GGL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.36%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.27%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.91%)
LOTCHEM 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.67%)
MLCF 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
OGDC 70.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.31%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-6.3%)
PIBTL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-8.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.22%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.77%)
TELE 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.97%)
TPL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.28%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.5%)
TREET 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-6.99%)
TRG 121.96 Decreased By ▼ -9.97 (-7.56%)
UNITY 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.62%)
WAVES 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
BR100 3,928 Decreased By -137.6 (-3.38%)
BR30 13,975 Decreased By -642.7 (-4.4%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -1138.4 (-2.78%)
KSE30 14,691 Decreased By -385.3 (-2.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm slips to one-week closing low on softer Dec demand

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2022 04:58pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell to a one-week closing low in quiet trade on Tuesday, weighed by data showing weakening export demand in December.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 59 ringgit, or 1.5%, to 3,870 ringgit ($873.59) a tonne, its lowest closing since Dec. 12.

Total market volume has declined sharply in the past week to its lowest since March 28.

Exports from Malaysia during Dec 1-20 fell 4% from the previous month to 952,592 tonnes, cargo surveyor ITS said.

Another cargo surveyor Amspec Agri Malaysia said exports during the period was unchanged from a month ago.

Palm edges up on flood risk in Malaysia, China worries cap gains

Prices had risen as much as 1.7% earlier in the day on concerns over supply amid the monsoon season in Malaysia, the world’s second-largest palm oil producer.

Wet weather conditions in the country has raised flooding risks, disrupting supplies in the near term, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note late on Monday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.7%, while its palm oil contract eased 0.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2%.

Malaysian palm oil Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm slips to one-week closing low on softer Dec demand

Meltdown at PSX: Marred by political upheaval, KSE-100 falls below key 40,000 barrier

All terrorists killed, 2 SSG commandos martyred as operation at Bannu CTD centre concludes: Khawaja Asif

Flood-affected areas: World Bank approves $1.692bn in financing for five projects in Sindh

Rupee under duress, settles at 225.12 against US dollar

Washington ‘ready to assist’ Pakistan with TTP threats: US State Dept

Telecom Tower Infrastructure accepts acquisition offer from Pakistan's TPL RMC

Oil prices rise but China’s COVID surge limits gains

'Referring to historical fact’: Bilawal defends remarks against Modi

Ghana to default on most external debt as economic crisis worsens

Babar Azam still wants to captain Pakistan despite England whitewash

Read more stories