Rupee under duress, settles at 225.12 against US dollar

After witnessing marginal improvement in the opening hours of trading, Pakistan’s rupee ended the session losing 0.08% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 225.12 after a decline of Re0.18. The rupee has depreciated by 21.6% against the US dollar during the ongoing calendar year.

On Monday, the rupee ended unchanged against the US dollar to settle at 224.94 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, Economic Affairs Division (EAD) data showed that the government has borrowed $5.114 billion from multiple financing sources, including $1.166 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), during the first five months (July-November) of 2022-23 compared to $4.699 billion borrowed during the same period of last fiscal year.

Pakistan continues to rely on external sources to meet its liquidity needs, as the country struggles in the face of depleting foreign exchange reserves, which have dropped to a four-year low.

Internationally, the yen surged against the dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan said it would review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year government bond yield in an unexpected tweak.

The US dollar index sank though, dropping 0.31% to 104.30, bringing it back to the middle of its trading range this month of 103.44-105.90. The index measures the greenback against the yen and five other major peers, including the euro and sterling.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up on Tuesday, inched higher on Tuesday, supported by a softer dollar and a US plan to restock petroleum reserves, but gains were capped by uncertainty over the impact of rising COVID-19 cases in top oil importer China.